More than 370,000 families have received land titles since 2019

Since 2019, the federal government has granted more than 370,000 land titles to Brazilian farming families. The information is from the Program director of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, Luis Rangel, interviewee of the program The Voice of Brazil this Wednesday (3).

According to Rangel, with the title, the farmer has access to benefits such as rural credit.

In the program, Rangel spoke about other actions to benefit small Brazilian producers. One of them is the Safra Plan, aimed at small producers. “For some time now, we have privileged small and medium-sized farmers. We have earmarked the vast majority of these resources for this range of producers,” he said.

Rangel said that about 70% of the resources go to what is called costing, which is the cost of inputs, pesticides, fertilizers and seeds, among others. Farmers have access through banks such as Caixa and Banco do Brazil.

Another action to support family farming is the purchase of production, often with simultaneous donation to schools, day care centers and prisons, for example. “We encourage this cycle to close within the small regional cycle.”, he said.

Rangel also spoke about other topics such as exports, waste and the pandemic.

Listen to the full interview:

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

