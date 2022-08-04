BrazilBrazil

Senate approves rules that can exempt INSS medical expertise

Photo of CMIO CMIO
The Senate approved Provisional Measure (MP) 1,113/2022, which changes the model for analyzing benefit requests to the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

According to the text approved this Wednesday (3), the federal medical expert examination is waived for requests for temporary incapacity aid (formerly sick pay). The text goes to presidential sanction.

In this way, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare will define the conditions for exemption from the exam. The folder will define when the granting of aid for temporary incapacity will be subject only to document analysis, including medical certificates and reports. This model was used in the years 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the federal government, the purpose of the MP is to reduce the waiting period for scheduling the Federal Medical Expertise, which currently takes an average of 60 days and has 738,000 pending requests.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

