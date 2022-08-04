Argentina’s new economy minister says he will seek fiscal balance

Argentina will seek fiscal balance, trade surplus, strengthening of reserves and economic development with inclusion, said the new Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, on Wednesday night (3), announcing his work plan.

Massa, a lawyer who until then was president of the Chamber of Deputies, said he had met with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure the continuation of planned disbursements for Argentina, which has a program of about $44 billion with the background.

The minister, who said that the country will meet the 2.5% deficit target established in the Budget, also announced that he will launch a voluntary exchange for debt maturities in pesos in the next 90 days, which will end on Tuesday and which has already generated 60% membership commitments.

