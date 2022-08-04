Palmeiras shows strength and starts draw with Atlético in Libertadores

Palmeiras showed strength and got a heroic 2-2 draw with Palmeiras in a very busy game, played on Wednesday night (3) at Mineirão stadium, valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The classification for the semifinals of the competition will be next week, when the teams will face each other again at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.

🏆⚽ All the same in Mineirão! O @Athletic opened two goals on the scoreboard, but the @Palmeiras reacted and drew 2-2 in the first match of the CONMEBOL quarterfinals #Liberators. pic.twitter.com/5m55RyOA8v — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 4, 2022

Whoever advances between Galo and Verdão will face the winner of the confrontation between Athletico-PR and Estudiantes (Argentina), which begins to be played next Thursday (4) at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

The game

Atlético-MG started better in the match, forcing the mark in the Palmeiras field in order to try to steal the ball and create chances to score. With this attitude, Galo did not take long to create opportunities. After two minutes, Zaracho hit a bicycle to save goalkeeper Weverton.

Five minutes later it was Hulk’s turn to finish, with a bomb that ended up going over the goal. Verdão arrived for the first time with danger in the 10th minute, in a free kick by Gustavo Scarpa who stopped in defense of Everson.

However, the dominance belonged to Galo, who piled up opportunities with Zaracho (at 12), Keno (at 14, 16 and 25), Hulk (at 17) and Ademir (with a kick on the beam at 31). Despite the dominance of Cuca’s team, Palmeiras even gave the miners a scare, putting the ball in the back of the net in the 39th minute with Piquerez. But the bid was disallowed by the referee with the help of VAR (video referee) because of Scarpa’s irregular position.

At 43 minutes Jair received in the area, tried to turn on top of Marcos Rocha’s marking and ended up being knocked down. The referee signaled a penalty, which was taken by Hulk with perfection. With this goal, shirt 7 became Atlético-MG’s top scorer in the history of the continental competition with a total of 12 goals.

⚫⚪⚽ Hulk reached 1️⃣2️⃣ goals in CONMEBOL history #Liberators! pic.twitter.com/AzsvTIF6NY — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 4, 2022

On the return of the break, Galo showed efficiency, because in the first minute Keno advanced through the left wing and crossed low to the middle of the area. Defender Murilo curled up and ended up doing it against. However, Palmeiras was not dead, and managed to discount it in the 13th minute. Scarpa hit the crossbar in a beautiful free kick and Murilo took advantage of the rebound to shore up and score, redeeming himself for the previous mistake.

⚽ Murilo! After scoring an own goal, defender decreased to Palmeiras. pic.twitter.com/DTPYlQZ0jL — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 4, 2022

With the goal, Verdão got excited and fought until the end. And the effort was rewarded in the 46th minute, when Scarpa took a corner in the area, Dudu deflected it with a fish and Danilo just propped up the back of the goal to get a very important draw.

Upcoming appointments

After the decisive match for Libertadores, Palmeiras defends its leadership of the Brazileiro again, in a game against Goiás on Sunday (7). On the same day, Atlético-MG receives Athletico-PR at Mineirão.