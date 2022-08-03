BrazilBrazil

PRF seizes 300 kg of marijuana on Presidente Dutra Highway

Agents of the Federal Highway Police seized, this afternoon (2), about 300 kilos of marijuana in a vehicle approached at kilometer 166 of the Presidente Dutra Highway, on arrival in Rio de Janeiro, at Pavuna, north of the capital. One person was arrested in the action.

The drug was packed in the back seat and trunk of the vehicle, in a total of 19 packed packages.

The prisoner told the police that the marijuana had left São Paulo and would be delivered to a cafeteria located on Avenida Brazil. The man also said that he would receive 10 thousand reais for transporting the drug.

The seized material and the arrested were sent to the Civil Police, where the act was carried out. The man will be sent to a state prison, where he will be at the disposal of justice, awaiting trial.

another apprehension

In a joint action with the Robbery and Theft Police Station (DRF), the Federal Highway Police (PRF) seized today 250 kilos of marijuana on the Rio-Santos highway (BR-101), in the municipality of Angra dos Reis, in the Costa Verde of Rio de Janeiro. During the operation, three people were arrested.

The car carrying the drug had been stolen in July of this year, in Rio de Janeiro and, at the time of the approach, it had the license plate of another vehicle.

The drug was transported in bales in the trunk and inside the vehicle and traveled from São Paulo to Rio.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

