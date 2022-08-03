Building of the first milling plant in Brazil to be revitalized

The centenary building of Moinho Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, will be renovated to create a multipurpose space. The old factory, which occupies four blocks, will house offices, restaurants, shops and cultural attractions, such as exhibitions, shows and events.

Founded in 1887 in Gamboa, a neighborhood in the city’s port area, the mill operated for 130 years. It was the first industrial milling plant in Brazil. Its operation was authorized by Princess Isabel.

“For a long time, Rio was the capital of the country, O Moinho, for example, for a while received all the wheat consumed by Brazilians. Revitalizing these properties helps us tell the story of the city and the country and is an essential part of revitalization processes such as Porto Maravilha”, informs the advice of Companhia Carioca de Partnerships and Investments (CCPar).

According to CCPar, the entire facade of the complex will be preserved and revitalized. The first stage of the project, which includes the works on the facades and historic buildings, should begin by the end of the year.

The deadline for completion of this stage is 2024. Subsequently, new buildings will be built on two annexed lots, which are part of the complex.

Even before the restoration, the Mill has already been hosting cultural activities. In November of last year, part of its space was ceded to set up an exhibition that was later shown at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro (MAM). It was also occupied by the Junta Local, a food fair for local producers.

The property was acquired in 2019 by the Autonomy Investimentos Group. Two architectural firms were hired for the revitalization project, one in the United States and the other in Rio de Janeiro, which will work in partnership.

