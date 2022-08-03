Tensions between China and Taiwan raise the dollar to BRL 5.27

The intensification of political tensions between China and Taiwan interrupted the truce of the last few days in the financial market. The dollar returned to close to R$5.30 and had its biggest daily rise in three weeks.

The stock market, on the other hand, took off from abroad and rose by more than 1%, driven by the appreciation of commodities (primary goods with international quotation).

The commercial dollar closed this Tuesday (2) sold at R$ 5.279, up by R$ 0.101 (+1.94%). The currency started the day on a slight high, but started to skyrocket after 11 am, when it was confirmed that the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, had landed in Taiwan.

The US currency had its biggest one-day rally since July 11. The quote is at the highest level since July 26. Despite today’s appreciation, the currency accumulates a fall of 5.33% in 2022.

Financial market

Unlike the exchange, the stock market had a less tense day. Despite starting the session down, the Ibovespa index, on the B3, reacted and closed at 103,362 points, up 1.11%.

The Brazilian stock market rose even with the North American stock exchanges falling because the price of commodities rose on fears of a conflict between China and Taiwan, which benefited mining and steel stocks. A possible stimulus from the Chinese Central Bank to the civil construction sector benefited the prices of iron and steel.

Bank shares also rose on the eve of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Brazilian Central Bank. according to Focus bulletina weekly survey by the Central Bank of financial institutions, the Copom should raise the Selic rate (basic interest rates in the economy) from 13.25% to 13.75% per year.

*With information from Reuters