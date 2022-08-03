Palmeiras terminates contract with defender Renan

Palmeiras terminated the contract with defender Renan, who was arrested in the act on July 22 on charges of running over and killing a 38-year-old motorcyclist in a car accident in Bragança Paulista.

The 20-year-old was on loan until the end of the season at Bragantino, a team that also ended its relationship with Renan.

The information was confirmed by the athlete’s advice on Tuesday (2): “The athlete Renan, through his advice, informs that he was informed last Friday [29]of the termination of the contract by Red Bull Bragantino, as well as on Saturday [30] by Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras. The athlete is focused on his defense and on trying to resume his career, and refutes any breach of contract, both in relation to Red Bull and in relation to Palmeiras”.

The day after the arrest, the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) granted the defender provisional release, but on condition that the player pay a bail amounting to 200 minimum wages, around R$242,000.

The accident happened on Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira Highway, in the Quinta da Baronesa neighborhood, in Bragança Paulista (SP). Renan was arrested for manslaughter and spent the night in the public jail in Piracaia (SP), a neighboring city. In the decision regarding the custody hearing, it was informed that the defender did not have a driving license and was driving “under the influence of alcohol”. The images of the tragedy show that the defender was with the car in the wrong direction.