Covid-19: Brazil records 295 deaths and 34,400 cases in 24 hours

State and municipal health departments recorded 34,464 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the bodies, 295 deaths from complications associated with the disease were also confirmed in the same period.

The data are in the daily update of the Ministry of Health, released this Tuesday (2).

With the new information, the total number of people infected since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic adds up to 33,890,428. The number of cases being monitored for covid-19 is at 669,784. The term refers to cases reported in the last 14 days that were not discharged or resulted in death.

With today’s numbers, the total number of deaths has reached 679,010 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,222 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the investigation if the cause was covid-19 still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 32,511,634 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number corresponds to 96% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, the number recorded daily tends to be lower due to the difficulty of feeding the databases by the municipal and state health departments. On Tuesdays, the number is generally higher due to the update of cases accumulated on weekends.





States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (173,036), Rio de Janeiro (74,867), Minas Gerais (62,995), Paraná (44,525) and Rio Grande do Sul (40,485).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,018), Amapá (2,153), Roraima (2,158), Tocantins (4,187) and Sergipe (6,414).

Vaccination

Until this Tuesday, the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer indicated that a total of 465,534,451 doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied in the country, since the beginning of the immunization campaign.

Of these, 178.1 million are the first dose, 159.2 million are the second dose and 4.9 million were given as a single dose.

The booster dose has already been given to more than 102 million people and the second extra dose or fourth dose to 16.5 million.

The panel also records 4.6 million doses as “additional”, which are those applied to those who had received Janssen’s immunizer, a single dose.