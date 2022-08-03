Digital ID card unifies general registration of Brazilians

Unlike countries that use a single civil registry at the federal level, in Brazil it is possible to make a general registry (RG) in each of the 27 Federation Units (UFs), which generates a large number of frauds, fraud and various problems. With the digitization of citizens’ data, the federal government started to adopt the digital identity card – a solution that replaces the conventional model and brings several innovations, according to the director of the Department of Channels and Digital Identity of the Ministry of Economy, Luiz Carlos Miyadaira Ribeiro, interviewed today (2) on the program The Voice of Brazil.

The new digital identity card, however, will not cease to exist in its printed version, explained Ribeiro. After the issuance of the new RG, both versions – the printed and the digital – will be available to Brazilian citizens.

“Today, it is possible to issue, or possess, 27 documents in the 27 units of the country’s federation, each with a number. This causes massive confusion and also opens an incredible door for fraud – including from deceased relatives,” he explained. “The new model came in order to eliminate this anomaly from the main civil identification process in Brazil, which is the RG (general registration)”, he concluded.

The digital document is as valid as the physical one, and must be accepted under the same circumstances and situations, explained the director of the Department of Channels and Digital Identity.

As well as banknotes printed by Casa da Moeda, the printed ID will also have elements of authenticity verification applied in its structure. For the digital version, a QR code will validate the document information in real time whenever necessary.

Check out the full interview at The Voice of Brazil: