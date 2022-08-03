BrazilBrazil

STF holds new conciliation hearing on ICMS collection

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 hours ago
1 minute read

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) held today (2) a new hearing of the commission that seeks conciliation between states and the federal government on the compensation of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on essential products, such as fuel, electricity, communications and public transport.

The issue is discussed in the action in which President Jair Bolsonaro defends the limitation of the tax rate, in the 26 states and the Federal District. The legal impasse began after the enactment of Complementary Law 192/2022. With the law, states were prevented from charging more than 17% or 18% of ICMS on these goods and services.

At the meeting, the National Committee of Secretaries of Finance (Comsefaz) stated that the annual loss of the states is R$ 92 billion. On the other hand, the Union declared that the states showed an increase of R$ 48 billion in tax collection.

Faced with the differences, a new hearing was scheduled for August 16.

In June, the first hearing between the federal government and state representatives took place, in which the impasse also remained.

The work of the commission must continue until November 4th. The commission is also composed of representatives of the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU).

In the Allegation of Noncompliance with Fundamental Precept 984, a process that motivates the discussion, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) maintained that fuel operations should be treated similarly to electricity and telecommunications services, considered as essential goods.

The governors claim that the laws dealing with the ICMS on fuels hinder the budgetary programming of the states.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

PRF seizes 300 kg of marijuana on Presidente Dutra Highway

11 hours ago

Building of the first milling plant in Brazil to be revitalized

11 hours ago

Tensions between China and Taiwan raise the dollar to BRL 5.27

11 hours ago

Palmeiras terminates contract with defender Renan

12 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.