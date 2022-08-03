About 1,900 municipalities do not have a sewage collection network, says MDR

A survey released today (2) showed that 1,937 Brazilian municipalities do not have a sewage collection network and use alternative solutions. These solutions include septic tanks, rudimentary cesspools, rainwater galleries and sewage discharge into the watercourse.

A total of 4,744 municipalities reported their data on sanitary sewage for the Thematic Diagnosis of Technical Sewage Management, launched by the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR).

The survey carried out in 2020 also shows that 2,807 municipalities said they had a water supply network and a sewage collection network.

In terms of regions, the North Region has the lowest total sewage service rate, reaching 13.1%. The Southeast, on the other hand, leads the total service rate, with 80.5%. Then comes the Midwest (59.5%), the South (47.4%), and the Northeast (30.3%).

“There is a very large variation between the macro-regions. In the case of urban service, we have slightly higher values, as we are talking about service through a collective system or collection network”, said Sérgio Brazil Abreu, specialized technical advisor and substitute coordinator of the Information, Studies and Research Coordination (Ciep).

The diagnosis is part of the National Sanitation Information System (SNIS) and includes information on the provision of public sewage services in Brazil, service rates for sewage collection and treatment and alternative solutions implemented in the country. The document can be accessed here.