BrazilBrazil

About 1,900 municipalities do not have a sewage collection network, says MDR

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 hours ago
1 minute read

A survey released today (2) showed that 1,937 Brazilian municipalities do not have a sewage collection network and use alternative solutions. These solutions include septic tanks, rudimentary cesspools, rainwater galleries and sewage discharge into the watercourse.

A total of 4,744 municipalities reported their data on sanitary sewage for the Thematic Diagnosis of Technical Sewage Management, launched by the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR).

The survey carried out in 2020 also shows that 2,807 municipalities said they had a water supply network and a sewage collection network.

In terms of regions, the North Region has the lowest total sewage service rate, reaching 13.1%. The Southeast, on the other hand, leads the total service rate, with 80.5%. Then comes the Midwest (59.5%), the South (47.4%), and the Northeast (30.3%).

“There is a very large variation between the macro-regions. In the case of urban service, we have slightly higher values, as we are talking about service through a collective system or collection network”, said Sérgio Brazil Abreu, specialized technical advisor and substitute coordinator of the Information, Studies and Research Coordination (Ciep).

The diagnosis is part of the National Sanitation Information System (SNIS) and includes information on the provision of public sewage services in Brazil, service rates for sewage collection and treatment and alternative solutions implemented in the country. The document can be accessed here.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

PRF seizes 300 kg of marijuana on Presidente Dutra Highway

11 hours ago

Building of the first milling plant in Brazil to be revitalized

11 hours ago

Tensions between China and Taiwan raise the dollar to BRL 5.27

11 hours ago

Palmeiras terminates contract with defender Renan

12 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.