Basketball: Brazil remains 100% in the women’s South American

Brazil maintained 100% success in the South American Women’s Basketball Championship after defeating Uruguay 104-47, on Tuesday night (2) in the town of San Luis (Argentina).

IT’S VITOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! 🏀🇧🇷 What a massacre of the women’s team! 🇺🇸 104 x 47 🇺🇾 It’s the girls’ 2nd victory in the South American! pic.twitter.com/Kn9k9NJFZ0 — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) August 2, 2022

The Brazilian team’s top scorer in the match was Iowa State Unversity pivot Stephanie Soares, who scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and provided two assists.

This is Brazil‘s second victory in the competition, which defeated Colombia 74-45 in their debut. The next challenge for the team led by coach José Neto is against Chile, starting at 18:30 (Brasília time) next Wednesday (3).