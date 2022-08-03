BrazilBrazil

Atlético-GO wins Nacional and is close to the South American semifinal

Atlético-GO took a big step, this Tuesday (2), in the search for a spot for the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana. This is because, playing at the Parque Central stadium, in Montevideo, Dragão won the first leg of the quarterfinals against Nacional (Uruguay) by 1-0. Now, the teams will meet again next week at the Serra Dourada stadium. .

The match had a special meaning for the Uruguayan team, which saw the debut of forward Luis Suárez, who shone defending teams like Ajax (Netherlands), Liverpool (England), Barcelona (Spain) and Atlético de Madrid (Spain).

However, the night was for Dragão, who triumphed thanks to a goal from Luiz Fernando. In the 23rd minute of the opening stage, Léo Pereira crossed for the striker to score with a header.

The opponent of Atlético-GO or Nacional in the next stage of the competition will come out of the confrontation between São Paulo and Ceará, which will dispute the first confrontation of the quarters next Wednesday (3) at the Morumbi stadium.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

