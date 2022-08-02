Guardiola ‘no doubts’ about City’s English title chances

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Super Cup had not dampened his confidence ahead of his Premier League title defence.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nuñez helped Liverpool open the season at the King Power Stadium, with new signing Julián Alvárez scoring City’s goal.

“There is no reason not to be confident,” Guardiola told reporters. “No reason. What these guys did, not just in the Premier League, but in the cups [domésticas] and in Europe [diz tudo]”, he stated. “I don’t know what’s going to happen this season, but I’m sure I know these guys. I don’t have any doubts for a second.” “A few days ago we played against Bayern Munich and we had a very good performance and against Liverpool we did very good things. I don’t feel like we’re far away,” he assessed.

𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝗿 📆 The key dates and times ahead of our return to @premierleague action! 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 1, 2022

Guardiola left Kalvin Phillips on the bench for the FA Super Cup but said the England international, who was signed from Leeds United in a £45m deal, would gradually be placed on the bench. team.

“He has confidence – he’s ready to play,” Guardiola said. “He arrived just three weeks ago and we have Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan who already know our game. But step by step he will succeed. In many games he will help us.”

City kick off their campaign to win a third consecutive Premier League title with a trip to London to face West Ham United on 7 August.