Justice maintains compensation to the family of dancer killed in Rio

The government of the state of Rio de Janeiro will have to pay BRL 250,000 to the family of dancer Douglas Rafael da Silva Pereira, the DG, killed during an operation by the Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) in 2014 in the Pavão-Pavãozinho favela. The decision, released this Monday (1st), is from the 17th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice (TJ), which rejected the state government’s appeal against the sentence.

At the time, Douglas was working at Rede Globo as a dancer for the show Esquenta, presented by actress Regina Casé. In its appeal, the state did not contest the obligation to compensate the victim’s next of kin, but requested a reduction in the amount awarded for moral damage, as well as the exclusion of the condemnation to pay funeral expenses.

The judges concluded by maintaining the amount established in the sentence of R$ 100 thousand for the mother, Maria de Fátima; R$100,000 for his daughter, Laylla Ignacio, and R$50,000 for Bruna Leal, Douglas’ niece, with whom he also lived.

All duly updated with interest and correction.

The decision also stipulated, as a monthly pension, that the mother and daughter will share, in the proportion of 50% for each, the corresponding to two thirds of the salary received in life by Douglas.

The young man was killed on April 22, 2014, during a shootout involving police in the community, which generated several protests at the time.