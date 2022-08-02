Araruama will win a belt to prevent sewage dumping on beaches

The water and sewage service concessionaire of the Lagos Region began today (1st), at Praia do Siqueira, in Cabo Frio, the works to implement the protection belt around Lagoa de Araruama and the separate sewage network in the streets of locality. Altogether, the lagoon covers six municipalities in the region: Arraial do Cabo, Cabo Frio, São Pedro da Aldeia, Iguaba Grande, Araruama and Saquarema.

The coordinator of Social Responsibility at Prolagos, Simony Dias, and engineers from the concessionaire, explained how the operation will work. “It is important that residents understand the benefits that will be generated by this investment. In addition, every work generates impacts on the population. We will need to interdict some streets, access to garages may be temporarily blocked, so before affecting the routine of this population, it is necessary to explain what will be done on the streets of the neighborhood ”, she clarified.

The work will be completed by December this year. On the banks of the Palmer Canal, on the corner between Acre and Luiz Feliciano Cardoso streets, where Capela de São Pedro is located, a collection box will be installed in dry weather, where all sewage will be intercepted and sent to the locality’s Treatment Station. , in addition to the 38 km belt already implemented by Prolagos.

The work will allow the concessionaire to complete the closing of the protective strip of the largest permanent hypersaline lagoon in the world.

The CEO of the concessionaire, Pedro Freitas said that in addition to being an old demand of the population, Praia do Siqueira is home to one of the biggest postcards of Cabo Frio and the lagoon is a source of income for the local population. “Strengthening the shielding of our lagoon will allow even more economic and tourist development in this region,” he said.

In addition to Praia do Siqueira, in Cabo Frio, Prolagos will invest more than R$ 50 million in the implementation of a 26 km belt in the cities of Arraial do Cabo, Iguaba Grande and São Pedro da Aldeia. Also part of the schedule are the neighborhoods Recanto das Dunas, Vila do Sol, Jacaré (near the Fish Market) and Porto do Carro, in Cabo Frio; and Vinhateiro, Mossoró, Baixo Grande, Nova São Pedro and Campo Redondo, in São Pedro da Aldeia; and Ubás, in Iguaba Grande.