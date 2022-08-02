STF maintains state mineral inspection fees

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided today (1st) to dismiss actions against state laws in Minas Gerais, Pará and Amapá that created inspection fees for mining resources. The actions were filed with the Court in 2012.

By majority vote, the ministers considered that the creation of the charge is constitutional.

In the lawsuits, the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) argued that the state regulations invaded the federal government’s competence when creating the rates. In addition, the fees would have a confiscatory character as they present tax characteristics, according to the entity.

On the other hand, the states claimed that the charge is necessary to supervise the activity of mining companies and avoid natural disasters.