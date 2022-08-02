Dollar closes stable and the stock market drops 0.91% on a day of volatility

The month of August started with volatility in the financial market. After alternating highs and lows, the dollar ended practically stable. The stock market had a more turbulent day, falling almost 1% and returning to 102 thousand points, influenced by the exterior.

The commercial dollar ended this Monday (1st) sold at R$5.179, up 0.08%. The price fluctuated a lot, dropping to R$5.12 in the first minutes of trading, rising to R$5.20 around 2:30 pm and decelerating until it ended up close to stability.

In the stock market, B3’s Ibovespa index closed at 102,225 points, down 0.91%. The indicator was influenced by shares of oil and mining companies, which felt the drop in the international price of commodities (primary goods with international quotation).

The turn in US stock exchanges in the middle of the afternoon contributed to the rise of the dollar and the fall of the Brazilian stock market. The fears that the United States is going into recession have returned to weigh on the global market, pushing up the dollar rate across the planet.

In Brazil, investors are looking forward to the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which starts tomorrow (2) and ends on Wednesday (3). According to the Focus bulletin, a weekly survey of financial institutions released by the Central Bank (BC), analysts believe in an increase of 0.5 percentage point, from 13.25% to 13.75% per year.

* With information from Reuters