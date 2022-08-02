TSE and PGE will face violence against women in the elections

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the Electoral Attorney General’s Office (PGE) signed today (1st) an agreement that will allow action to combat gender-based political violence in the October elections.

According to the TSE, attacks and physical aggression to undermine women’s political rights are the most common cases of this type of violence.

The crime of political gender violence is provided for in Article 326-B of the Electoral Code and provides for a penalty of one to four years in prison, in addition to a fine.

The conduct is characterized by acts of harassment, humiliation, personal or virtual threat against candidates to prevent or hinder the electoral campaign or the elective mandate.

During the protocol signing event, the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, recalled that the right to vote for women completed 90 years, but the participation of women in politics remains a challenge.

“Facing gender-based political violence is an institutional duty and commitment to democracy, to the democratic rule of law and to the very quality of democracy,” he said.

According to the document, the bodies undertake to guarantee the rights of women to participate, observing the importance of the candidates’ statements and the evidence of crimes in the complaints that are presented.

A campaign is also planned to clarify the procedural rites that will be covered by the complaint.