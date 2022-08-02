Stamp Day: Correios launches prints of 200 years of Independence

In allusion to the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, which will be celebrated on the 7th of September, the Correios launched this morning (1st) another philatelic print on the subject. The ceremony, held in Brasília, also commemorated the National Stamp Day.

In addition to the seal presented, which prints the sword of Dom Pedro I during the Grito do Ipiranga, the company will install a large commemorative banner in the building of the Setor Comercial Sul de Brasília, in addition to decorations that will be present in all agencies. Postal vehicles will also be decorated with stickers from the commemorative campaign for the bicentennial of Independence.

“Our company is secular, mingling with Brazil‘s own history. All Brazilians are very proud of Correios, and especially its employees, with outstanding examples of commitment, dedication and love for this company that represents a lot to all of us”, said the president of Correios, Floriano Peixoto, during the ceremony.



Stamp marks the centenary of the crossing of the South Atlantic and was launched in a commemorative campaign by the Post Office. – Post Office/Disclosure

Other seals, such as the one that marks the centenary of the South Atlantic air crossing, were also revealed to the public during the event.

Time capsule

In addition to the launches for the bicentennial, Correios anticipated and already started the celebrations for future generations: in an unusual action, the company built a “time capsule” that will be opened on the tricentennial of Independence, in 2122 – in exactly 100 years old. Inside, a cell phone chip from the Post Office, a mailman’s uniform, a miniature of a plane with the company’s logo and the 2022 Integrated Report, which records the company’s numbers in the last year.

“The future is a construction that, with our choices and actions, is built a little bit every day. So, as paradoxical as it may seem, we know that, at the same time that we are the past, we also constitute the present and the future of Correios”, said Peixoto.