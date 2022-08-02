Fachin says that Electoral Justice has an honorable record

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, said today (1st) that the Electoral Justice has an honorable record in fulfilling the mission of organizing the elections.

Fachin’s statements were made during the opening session of the court’s second semester proceedings.

“The Electoral Justice has an honorable and immaculate record of faithfully fulfilling its constitutional mission, to hold elections in peace, with security and with reliability in the results,” he said.

Fachin also stated that, over the years, all public and private tests proved the guarantee of the secrecy of the vote and the security of the electoral system.

According to the president, blind adherence to disinformation is undemocratic.

“Whoever vociferates not accepting a result other than victory is not advocating auditing the electronic voting machines of the voting process, they are only defending their own interest of not being held responsible for the inherent conduct or the inability to be voted on by the majority of the Brazilian population”, he concluded.

During the opening, in the role of electoral attorney general, Augusto Aras said that the Public Ministry is on the side of the Electoral Justice to ensure that voters can freely choose their candidates.

“We want to contribute to ensuring that this electoral process takes place in peace, in harmony, with respect for the norms of the Constitution and the laws,” he said.