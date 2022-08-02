Brazil accumulates 678,715 deaths from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 678,715 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (1st) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 33,855,964.

In 24 hours, 22,064 new cases were recorded. In the same period, 201 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 32,421,379 people have recovered from the disease and 755,870 cases are being monitored. In today’s survey, there is no update of death data in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The numbers are generally lower on Sundays, Mondays or the days following holidays due to the reduction of teams to feed the data. On Tuesdays and two days after holidays, there are generally more daily records due to the accumulation of updated data.





States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.92 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.82 million) and Paraná (2.69 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (144.1 thousand). Then appears Roraima (172.8 thousand) and Amapá (176.6 thousand).

Regarding deaths from covid-19, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (172,947), followed by Rio de Janeiro (74,840) and Minas Gerais (62,958). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,018), Amapá (2,151) and Roraima (2,158).