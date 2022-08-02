TV Brazil remains the 5th most watched broadcaster of the year

BrazilBrazil

In a continuous campaign of dedication and effort to increase the quality of content and programming, TV Brazil – public broadcaster Brazil Communication Company (EBC) – reached the 5th place in the annual audience result of Brazilian broadcasters, informed today (1st) to Kantar IBOPE Media.

In all, more than 35 million people have already connected to the TV Brazil and affiliates in the 15 markets measured regularly by Kantar IBOPE Media, in 2022 alone.

Last Saturday, July 30th, the documentary track of TV Brazil reached the second position and reached almost 4 audience points in the Federal District. In the São Paulo market, the channel holds the fifth best Saturday, where it had an audience of more than 2 million unique viewers on Saturdays in July. In Rio de Janeiro, the TV Brazil ranked fourth on average between 12:00 and 00:00.

In addition to documentaries, classics of Brazilian cinema and various cultural and educational productions, the children’s TV Brazil offers safe and quality programming for young viewers. Among the highlights, Blue Building Detectives (DPA); The Pirate Neighbors; Mighty Mike; There’s a Child in the Kitchen and I’m a genius.

Source: Kantar IBOPE Meda | InstarAnalytics | RM- Complete, SP, RJ and DF | 06h – 30h | Rat% Dom Cov #Ind | 01/01 to 07/31.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

