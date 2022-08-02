TSE brings together entities for monitoring the electoral process

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) held today (1st) a meeting with entities that were qualified to supervise the electoral process. The event was held to clarify the steps, methods and places of auditing the electronic voting system.

According to the court, the meeting was attended by 84 members of inspection bodies. During the event, TSE technicians explained the functioning of the 39 inspection stages of the system.

Among the entities that participate in the inspection are the Federal Police, Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Armed Forces, Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Federal Public Ministry (MPF), political parties and civil society entities.