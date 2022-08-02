BrazilBrazil

TSE brings together entities for monitoring the electoral process

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 hours ago
Less than a minute

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) held today (1st) a meeting with entities that were qualified to supervise the electoral process. The event was held to clarify the steps, methods and places of auditing the electronic voting system.

According to the court, the meeting was attended by 84 members of inspection bodies. During the event, TSE technicians explained the functioning of the 39 inspection stages of the system.

Among the entities that participate in the inspection are the Federal Police, Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Armed Forces, Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Federal Public Ministry (MPF), political parties and civil society entities.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Guardiola ‘no doubts’ about City’s English title chances

17 hours ago

Justice maintains compensation to the family of dancer killed in Rio

17 hours ago

Araruama will win a belt to prevent sewage dumping on beaches

18 hours ago

STF maintains state mineral inspection fees

18 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.