Project creates campaign to donate hair to people with cancer

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Monday (1st) the bill that creates the national campaign to encourage the donation of hair to needy people undergoing cancer treatment or victims of scalping. The proposal goes to the Senate.

According to the author of the proposal, Deputy Vinicius Carvalho (Republicans -SP), the campaign aims to make the population aware of the importance of donating hair for the recovery of the self-esteem of patients undergoing cancer treatment, as well as publicizing the procedures and the places where donations can be made.

“Self-esteem for a cancer patient treated with chemotherapy is extremely important in their recovery, the use of wigs is an instrument widely used by hospitals to assist in their recovery. Many hospitals have hair banks for making wigs that will be used on their patients, but it is necessary that they have enough hair donations for this purpose. We remind you that many wigs cannot be acquired by those most in need”, justified the author of the proposal.

The approved text provides for the campaign to be coordinated by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, with the participation of civil society organizations. The campaign should be held annually during the week of National Cancer Day, on November 27.