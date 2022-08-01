Financing via constitutional funds grows 41% in 2022

Rural producers and even individuals who want to install a solar energy system at home can have access to credit via constitutional funds. Between January and May of this year, there was an increase of R$ 6 billion in hiring, which represents 41% more than the same period last year. The data are from the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR).

In the first five months of the year, the amount invested by the funds reached R$ 20.1 billion, corresponding to more than 300 credit operations. Most, R$ 13 billion, was invested in small businesses. According to the minister, Daniel Ferreira, the increase is due to the post-pandemic economic recovery of Covid-19.

“Sixty-five percent of the funding from the funds is going to the mini, micro, and small entrepreneur, the public that suffered the most from the pandemic”, he said during an interview with the program. Brazil on the agendagives TV Brazilled by journalist Paulo La Salvia, which airs this Sunday (31).

Constitutional funds are provided for — as the name implies — in the Federal Constitution of 88. In all, there are three: the Northeast, the North and the Center-West. They have a revenue equivalent to 3% of the entire collection of the Union with taxes on industrialized products and income tax, according to the minister. This resource is available to companies and rural producers, for example, who want to start the business, expand or modernize it.

To obtain credit, the interested party must seek the desired resource from the corresponding bank of each fund. In the Midwest, the financial operator responsible for granting the financing is Banco do Brazil. In this case, the entrepreneur must develop activities in the Federal District, Goiás, Mato Grosso or Mato Grosso do Sul. The other financiers are Banco do Nordeste and Banco da Amazônia.

Ferreira explained that, in all, the revenue of the three funds is R$ 15 billion per year, however, the value can be three to four times greater. “With the history of financing, they [fundos] already have their own revenue from the project portfolio, they are self-sustainable. They would be able to continue on their own, because with the annual revenues, added to these R$15 billion, they have R$50 billion, per year, to grant credit,” he said.

For the Minister of Regional Development, one of the measures that also favored the increase in credit contracting via constitutional funds is the change in the interest rate structure of financing made in the last two years. “The business sector has fixed rates now; he didn’t have it before,” he stated. “The rates reach 6% for rural projects and, in the case of urban projects, 7.5%, the lowest rates. It is very attractive”, added Ferreira.





Housing

During the interview, the minister highlighted the extension of the maximum term for financing of home ownership, which will increase from 30 to 35 years. “This will give 8% more financing capacity for families. [Com isso]we bring back that family that couldn’t buy it, or we provide a family [que já tem uma casa] better property.”

The provisional measure with this provision has already passed the Senate and is now awaiting presidential sanction. The same MP, when approved, will also allow deposits from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to be used as collateral in the installments.

Still on housing policy, Daniel Ferreira spoke about the new conditions for contracting real estate financing: the family income ranges, which were updated, and the subsidies, which were expanded. “The subsidy has already increased, in some municipalities in Brazil, by more than 200%, since the beginning of the Casa Verde e Amarela program,” he said.

Risk and disaster management

The Civil Defense’s disaster prevention and response work, linked to the MDR, was also the subject of the interview. The minister emphasized the actions taken together with states and municipalities, as well as measures that can be taken by the residents themselves to avoid tragedies.

The minister also gave an overview of the localities in emergency situations. “Today, there are more than 1,200 municipalities with current federal recognition,” said Ferreira. Since November of last year, according to the minister, more than R$ 650 million have been transferred to response and reconstruction actions.

Sanitation

Another topic highlighted in the interview is the New Basic Sanitation Framework. Eleven auctions have already been held in recent years. One of them, solid waste, considered the largest in history, according to the minister, and ten focused on the issue of water and sewage. In this area, the forecast is that another auction will be held in September this year, in Ceará, which should leverage R$ 6 billion in investments.

The program Brazil on the agendawith the Minister of Regional Development, Daniel Ferreira, airs this Sunday (24), at 10:30 pm, on TV Brazil.