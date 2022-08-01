Women’s football: Brazil wins Copa America with 100% success

The Brazilian women’s soccer team beat Colombia 1-0 on Saturday night (30) and won the Copa América in the sport.

This was the eighth green and yellow title in nine editions of the tournament. The decision was played at the Alfonso López Stadium in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

The final goal was scored by the attacking midfielder Debinha, from a penalty, in the 38th minute of the first half. The infraction was marked after an individual play by Debinha herself, who acts as a forward for the North Carolina Courage. At 30, the Minas Gerais-born is the top scorer of the Pia Sundhage era (Swedish coach who took over the Brazilian women’s team in 2019) and surpassed the 50-goal mark with the green and yellow jersey. She also took the spotlight when necessary and led the team to the title, which was the first under the Swedish coach.

In addition to the spots for the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics, the achievement marked the success of a new generation of national women’s football. For the first time since 1995, Brazil did not count, in an international competition, with at least one of the stars of the trio Cristiane, Formiga and Marta. The first two have retired and shirt 10 is recovering from knee surgery.

Thus, several names took advantage of the tournament to gain space. Among others, in midfield, Duda Santos and Angelina stood out. Striker Adriana, vice-top scorer of the Cup with five goals, despite being in the main team since 2017, managed to have a good participation for the first time with the green and yellow jersey as she suffered a lot with injuries during the 2019 World Cup and at the 2020 Olympics.

It is worth mentioning the participation of the defensive sector. In the six games, Brazil did not concede any goals. The performances of goalkeeper Lorena and defenders Rafaelle and Tamires were very safe. But the technique Pia Sundhage knows that the team has a lot to improve, especially when facing opponents of a higher level.

“The final was not so beautiful. We were efficient to maintain the advantage when Colombia was creating chances. It was important not to concede goals during the tournament. But, speaking of the tactical part, we know that we have to improve. bank and change the match. But other times, that ends up not happening. We will work to improve”, said the European at a press conference.