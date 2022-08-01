Formula 1: Verstappen wins in Hungary and remains season leader

Dutchman Max Verstappen, from RBR, won the Hungarian GP this Sunday morning (31), at Hungaroring. World leader, the European reached his eighth victory and 258 points, opening 80 over the vice-leader Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari, who finished the race only in sixth.

The winner of the day started in tenth place, ran alone on lap 42, but managed to recover, also counting on the good work of the team that anticipated the stops, especially in relation to Ferrari.



Hungarian Grand Prix – REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/Reserved Rights

Second place in this Sunday’s race went to Lewis Hamilton. He moved from seventh position to achieve his fifth consecutive podium. The Briton is sixth this season with 146 points.

Despite having started the race on pole position, George Russell ended up losing two positions and closed the podium in third. Currently, the Briton, compatriot and teammate of seven-time champion Hamilton, is fourth in the Drivers’ Championship with 158 points.

RBR continues to lead the constructors’ championship with 431 points. Ferrari is second with 334 and Mercedes with 304 is third.

The next F1 race will only take place on August 28 with the Belgian GP, ​​at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, the 14th stage of the championship.