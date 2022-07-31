Pros officializes Pablo Marçal’s candidacy for the presidency

The Republican Party of Social Order (Pros) made official, today (31), the candidacy of entrepreneur and digital influencer Pablo Marçal for the Presidency of the Republic. There was no announcement of the deputy’s name.

The confirmation of Marçal’s name, who highlighted that he is a Christian, took place in the midst of hymns of praise; speeches by national Pros board members and cries of “I believe”. The event also served for the party to ask people to vote for the candidates for proportional positions in the party – which, for the first time, is trying to reach the presidency of the Republic. Across the country, more than 1,500 members of the Pros will contest the votes of Brazilian voters in the next elections, on October 2nd.

“Polarizations will never end. They have to be pierced,” said Marçal about one of his motivations for joining politics. Calling himself “the third-way candidate that no one has the courage to assume”, Marçal says he already has a government plan with 90 directives. Among his priorities is the change of tax and electoral rules. “You can’t carry out a tax reform if you don’t carry out an electoral reform first,” commented Marçal, promising that, if elected, he would stimulate Brazilian companies and exports.

“We absolutely have to focus on companies, because they are the ones that generate jobs, not [o setor] political”, pondered Marçal, before positioning himself in favor of the “privatization” of Petrobras and Eletrobras. “If you privatize a company and hand it over to business groups, I myself want to be the first in line to buy it. Because Petrobras, for example, is the energy company that makes the biggest profit in the whole world“.

Marçal also says that, if elected, he will encourage the political participation of citizens and defend the right of the fetus to life. “We are going to make a small change in the Penal Code and abortion will be called the murder of innocent life”, he said, declaring, however, that he is in favor of maintaining the cases in which the law allows abortion (in cases where the pregnancy is the result of rape or endangers the woman’s life).

Profile

This is the first time that Marçal has run for public office. Bachelor of Laws and entrepreneur, the 35-year-old from Goiás is married and has four children. He is known as the author of “self-management” books and for motivational lectures and videos. On his website, he also introduces himself as a real estate and digital entrepreneur, business strategist and brand management specialist (branding).