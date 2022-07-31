Police will investigate crime involving 9 people shot in Duque de Caxias

The Civil Police reported today (31) that investigations are underway to investigate the episode that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl in Duque de Caxias (RJ), in Baixada Fluminense. She was shot. Another eight people were also shot and taken to hospital units, including a 23-year-old who was later confirmed to have died.

On social media, witnesses reported that, during this dawn, bandits passed shooting in Praça Rio Branco, in the Gramacho neighborhood. The investigation was initiated by the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station. “Diligence continues in search of information that will help to clarify the facts and identify the author of the crime”, notes a note released by the Civil Police.

The Municipal Health Department of Duque de Caxias reported that the injured were taken to the municipal hospitals Adão Pereira Nunes and Dr Moacyr Rodrigues do Carmo and to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) Sarapuí. According to the latest bulletin released by the agency, among the eight attended, there was one death and two hospital discharges. The other five patients, aged between 17 and 20, are still hospitalized.