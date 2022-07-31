PSTU officializes Vera Lúcia as candidate for the Presidency of the Republic

The Unified Socialist Workers Party (PSTU) made official today (31), at a national convention, in São Paulo, the name of the shoemaker Vera Lúcia as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in the October elections. The party also endorsed the name of indigenous Kunã Yporã (Raquel Tremembé), of the Tremembé ethnic group, from Maranhão, as a candidate for vice president.

During her speech, Vera Lúcia defended the nationalization of the 110 largest companies in the country, the banks and agribusiness, in addition to the repeal of reforms and laws that removed workers’ rights. According to her, the slate composed by her and Raquel Tremembé, is an indigenous, black and working class slate, which responds to the most oppressed sectors of the Brazilian working class.

“We are the majority of the unemployed and we need to build a government and, at the same time, organize the working class to control this government. the lands of the quilombolas and the rights that were conquered by us”, he said.

Profile

Kunã Yporã (Raquel Tremembé) is 39 years old, is indigenous to the Tremembé ethnic group, in the state of Maranhão, and is a pedagogue. She is a member of the Association of Indigenous Women Warriors of Ancestrality (Anmiga) and a member of the National Executive Secretariat of CSP-Conlutas. Kunã Yporã (Raquel Tremembé) is an active part of the mobilizations of indigenous peoples in opposition to the current government.

Vera Lúcia is 54 years old and is from Inajá, Pernambuco. A shoemaker, she has a degree in social sciences from the Federal University of Sergipe. She began her militancy by starting to work in a shoe factory at the age of 19. She has been with the PSTU since its foundation in 1994.

Vera has already been a candidate for the government of Sergipe, the mayor of Aracaju and the Chamber of Deputies. In 2018, she was a candidate for the presidency of the Republic and had as vice professor Hertz Dias, from Maranhão. In 2020, Vera was the first black woman to run for mayor of São Paulo (SP), the city where she currently lives.