Luciano Bivar, from União Brazil, gives up his candidacy for the presidency

The national president of the União Brazil party and federal deputy, Luciano Bivar, withdrew from the candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. He announced today (31) the decision during the legend’s convention in Recife, his hometown.

“I decided to return and remain in the Federal Chamber,” he said in his speech. He signaled, however, that the legend must have its own candidate. Sectors of União Brazil argue that the best name to replace Bivar is that of Senator from Mato Grosso do Sul, Soraya Thronicke.

At the event in Recife, União Brazil made Miguel Coelho’s candidacy official for the government of Pernambuco. He is former mayor of Petrolina (PE). “We are proud of everything we have done for Petrolina and we are ready to do much more for Pernambuco”, posted the candidate on social media.

