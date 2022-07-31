Cannibals, comedy and a movie legend share the spotlight in Venice

A drama about Marilyn Monroe, a cannibal road movie and a dark comedy about family life are among the stories that will be screened at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The world‘s oldest film festival, considered a launching pad for Oscar contenders, with awards season looming, will run from Aug. .

Among the stars expected to appear on the red carpet are Timothée Chalamet, Sadie Sink, Adam Driver, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Penélope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Christoph Waltz and Sigourney Weaver.

International artistic directors will share the stage with famous Hollywood characters. Films by Darren Aronofsky, Andrew Dominik, Alejandro Iñarritu, Luca Guadagnino, Joanna Hogg, Koji Fukada and Jafar Panahi will premiere at the festival.

Four original films from the giant of streaming Netflix will be among the 23 titles in the competition, including blondeby Dominik, with Ana de Armas starring in a fictionalized vision of the tragic life of American actress Marilyn Monroe.

For the first time, Netflix will have the honor of opening the festival, with white noiseby Noah Baumbach, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig – a satirical chronicle of family life based on a novel of the same name by Don DeLillo.

One of the most anticipated movies will probably be Bones and Allwith Chalamet alongside rising star Taylor Russell as an impoverished cannibal couple in a film directed by Italian Luca Guadagnino.

