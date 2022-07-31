Advertisement to encourage women’s political participation ends today

Today (30) the institutional propaganda campaign promoted by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to encourage the participation of young and black women in politics ends. The publicity pieces, of up to 5 continuous minutes, or not, were broadcast daily on radio and television.

Law No. 9,504/97 allowed the TSE to request, from these media outlets, up to 10 minutes a day for the dissemination of communiqués, bulletins and instructions to the electorate. You can also assign part of that time for use by the Regional Electoral Courts. The request for disclosure is valid until August 15th and then during the three days before the election.

According to the court, the rule applies to radio stations, including community radio stations; television broadcasters operating on VHF and UHF; internet providers and for pay TV channels.

“The time is generally used to provide guidance to the public that goes to the polls on October 2nd and is not to be confused with electoral propaganda. The legislation provides that electoral propaganda is allowed from August 16th, and that free electoral propaganda on radio and TV starts on August 26th”, explains the TSE.

In the specific case of the campaign to encourage the participation of women, young people and blacks in politics, the legislation provides that, “in the period between April 1 and July 30 of electoral years, the TSE promotes, in up to 5 minutes daily, continuous or no, institutional advertising, on radio and television, aimed at encouraging the participation of women, young people and the black community in politics, as well as clarifying citizens and citizens about the rules and functioning of the Brazilian electoral system”.