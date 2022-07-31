BrazilBrazil

Advertisement to encourage women’s political participation ends today

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

Today (30) the institutional propaganda campaign promoted by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to encourage the participation of young and black women in politics ends. The publicity pieces, of up to 5 continuous minutes, or not, were broadcast daily on radio and television.

Law No. 9,504/97 allowed the TSE to request, from these media outlets, up to 10 minutes a day for the dissemination of communiqués, bulletins and instructions to the electorate. You can also assign part of that time for use by the Regional Electoral Courts. The request for disclosure is valid until August 15th and then during the three days before the election.

According to the court, the rule applies to radio stations, including community radio stations; television broadcasters operating on VHF and UHF; internet providers and for pay TV channels.

“The time is generally used to provide guidance to the public that goes to the polls on October 2nd and is not to be confused with electoral propaganda. The legislation provides that electoral propaganda is allowed from August 16th, and that free electoral propaganda on radio and TV starts on August 26th”, explains the TSE.

In the specific case of the campaign to encourage the participation of women, young people and blacks in politics, the legislation provides that, “in the period between April 1 and July 30 of electoral years, the TSE promotes, in up to 5 minutes daily, continuous or no, institutional advertising, on radio and television, aimed at encouraging the participation of women, young people and the black community in politics, as well as clarifying citizens and citizens about the rules and functioning of the Brazilian electoral system”.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Financing via constitutional funds grows 41% in 2022

1 hour ago

In the opening of the return, favorites win and advance in Serie A

2 hours ago

Women’s football: Brazil wins Copa America with 100% success

2 hours ago

In an election climate, Congress returns from recess this Monday

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.