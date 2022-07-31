BrazilBrazil

Ukrainian military reports Russian deaths in combat in Kherson

1 day ago
1 minute read

Ukrainian soldiers said on Saturday they had killed dozens of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition depots in fighting in the Kherson region, the focus of Kyev’s counteroffensive in the south and a key link in supply lines with Moscow.

Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro River has been cut off, the Southern Military Command said, potentially further isolating Russian forces west of the river in occupied Crimea and east from supplies.

Defense and intelligence officials from Britain, which has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies in the West since Moscow’s February 24 invasion of the country, said Russian forces appeared to be struggling to maintain momentum.

Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to severely damage three bridges over the Dnipro in recent weeks, isolating the town of Kherson and – in the assessment of British defense officials – leaving Russia’s 49th Army, stationed in the area, highly vulnerable. west bank of the river.

