Largest immersive exhibition on Van Gogh opens in Rio de Janeiro

Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, who died at age 37, was unsuccessful in life. In a period of ten years, he painted about 900 paintings, but sold only one. The artist’s failure in life contrasts with the fever of exhibitions about the impressionist painter in recent times. This week, Rio de Janeiro hosted the world premiere of the exhibition Van Gogh Live 8Kthe greatest immersive experience about the artist ever made.

The show is like an updated version of Beyond Van Gogh, which has been running in São Paulo for three months and has already attracted more than 300,000 people. Driven by the success in the capital of São Paulo, the same producers decided to create an even bigger exhibition with state-of-the-art technology.

Assembled in a space of 2.8 thousand square meters, the Van Gogh Live 8K uses – as the name suggests – 8K image resolution, unprecedented in exhibitions of the genre, to project around 200 works by the painter. The exhibition also features illustrative texts taken from Van Gogh’s original letters. A soundtrack with songs by Debussy, Ravel, Bach, O’Halloran, Pink Floyd and 3 na Bossa, among others, packs the immersive experience, which lasts about 40 minutes.

Just for high definition projections, 1,500 square meters are allocated. The exhibition also has a themed café, an educational room, an installation with a field of sunflowers and an immersive anteroom.

In Rio, the Van Gogh Live 8K will be on display until the 2nd of November, in the parking lot of BarraShopping. Then it goes to Goiânia, Fortaleza and Recife.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the BarraShopping box office. The price varies between R$ 80 and R$ 180.

