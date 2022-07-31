BrazilBrazil

Festival celebrates Black, Latino and Caribbean women’s week in Rio

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read

One show free at Cinelândia, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, celebrates this Saturday (30) the Week of Black Latin American and Caribbean Women. For the performance, a stage was set up in front of the Municipal Theater and was named Elza Soares, in honor of the black singer who died this year and was one of the greatest divas of Brazilian music.

Singer Elza Soares performs at the opening of the eighth edition of Festival Latinidades, the largest black women's festival in Latin America (Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brazil)

Stage set for the show was named after singer Elza Soares, who died this year – Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brazil

Performances start at 4:00 pm and go until 9:30 pm. Shows are planned for artists Liniker, Juliana Linhares, Annalú and Larissa Luz, who played Elza Soares in the musical Elza.

In addition to music, the event will also have a special edition of Feira Crespa, which features Afro-entrepreneurs from sectors such as fashion, culture, art and creative economy, seeking to increase the participants’ repertoire on Afro-Brazilian culture and its history.

The initiative is sponsored by the Rio de Janeiro State Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy, through the State Culture Incentive Law, and is part of the TIM Music Mulheres Positivas festival, which aims to give visibility to gender equality, combating violence and harassment.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Cannibals, comedy and a movie legend share the spotlight in Venice

5 hours ago

Advertisement to encourage women’s political participation ends today

5 hours ago

Instituto Êxito and UNESCO take entrepreneurship lessons to students

6 hours ago

Ukrainian military reports Russian deaths in combat in Kherson

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.