Republican Party officializes support for Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy

At a national convention, the Republicans party made official today (30) the party’s support for President Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection. The convention took place in the north of São Paulo, at Expo Center Norte, and was attended by Bolsonaro. On the occasion, other party candidacies were confirmed, such as that of former minister Tarcísio de Freitas for the government of the state of São Paulo.

“In these three and a half years, this man who ruled Brazil was the victim of many lies. He had every traditional press in the country against him. Every lie they tell, let’s tell the truth. The Brazilian flag will never be red”, highlighted the national president of the Republicans, Marcos Pereira.

In his speech, the President of the Republic spoke about his administration and recalled the vote he received in the 2018 election. “There is no accusation of organic corruption in our government. That’s not virtue, it’s obligation. I didn’t get 58 million votes in 2018. I had 58 million people who believed in me. You are not merchandise, you are Brazilians, the voter cannot be seen, every cycle [eleitoral]as a commodity”, he highlighted.

Profile

Jair Messias Bolsonaro is a retired military man, captain of the Army. He is the 38th president of Brazil since January 1, 2019. He was a federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro between 1991 and 2018. He was born in 1955, in the municipality of Glicério, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, but has lived in several cities in São Paulo. He graduated from the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras in 1977. He later served in the Army’s field artillery and parachute groups. He is the father of five children.

Walter Souza Braga Netto was born in Belo Horizonte in 1957. A reserve soldier, he reached the rank of general of the Army. Between February 2018 and January 2019, he headed the federal intervention in Rio de Janeiro. He was Military Commander of the East until February 2019, when he assumed the command of the General Staff of the Army. In February 2020, he assumed the position of Chief Minister of the Civil House. In March 2021, he was appointed Minister of Defence.