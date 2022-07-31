New York declares a state of emergency over Monkeypox

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a state of emergency over the continued spread of monkeypox.

“I am declaring a state disaster emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to address the monkeypox outbreak,” Hochul wrote on Twitter.

She added that more than one in four cases of the disease in the United States are in New York. The State also records a disproportionate impact on risk groups.

As of July 29, New York State had a total of 1,383 confirmed cases, according to the state health department.

Brazil and Spain reported the first disease-related deaths outside Africa this week.

The World Health Organization last week declared a global health emergency, its highest level of alert, over the monkeypox outbreak.