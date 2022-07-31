Floods in US state kill at least 25, governor says

At least 25 people, including four children, have died in flooding caused by torrential rains in the eastern US state of Kentucky, and more deaths are expected, Governor Andy Beshear said on Saturday.

“This is still an emergency situation,” Beshear told reporters. “We are in search and rescue mode. Once again, this count will continue to climb.”

Heavy rains of 10 to 25 centimeters hit the region from Wednesday to Thursday, destroying homes, roads and causing rivers to flood. While the region’s steep slopes and narrow valleys make it prone to flooding, experts also blame climate change.

The floods were the second major national disaster to hit Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that killed nearly 80 people in the western part of the state in December.

US President Joe Biden declared Kentucky a disaster on Friday, allowing federal funding to be allocated to the state.