New Party officializes Felipe d’Avila’s candidacy for the presidency

The New Party made official this Saturday (30), at a national convention in the capital of São Paulo, the candidacy of political scientist Felipe d’Avila for the presidency of the Republic. It is the first time that d’Avila is a candidate for the top position in the executive branch.

The slate will have as candidate for vice-president the federal deputy Tiago Mitraud (Novo), president of the Parliamentary Front for Administrative Reform. The Novo party’s national convention took place at the American Chamber of Commerce for Brazil (Amcham) building, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo.

In his speech, d’Avila defended the country’s unity and respect for diversity. “[O] A better Brazil starts with a Brazil for everyone, not only for its tribe, for its party, but for everyone. And that starts with respecting the diversity of ideas, of races, this is the strength of this country”, he highlighted.

“Divided country does not grow, does not improve life. Divided country will remain poor, unequal and unjust. We don’t want this Brazil. The Brazil of Hope starts with something very important, our ability, union to break various tribes that are sabotaging hope,” she added.

Felipe d’ Avila, born in São Paulo, is a political scientist, with a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University and coordinator of the Unidos Pelo Brazil movement. He founded, in 2008, the Center for Public Leadership, a non-profit organization dedicated to training political leaders. He is a writer and has 10 published titles. This is the first time he has run for president of the Republic.