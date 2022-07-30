US president tests positive for Covid again, cancels travel

US President Joe Biden tested positive again for Covid-19 on Saturday, according to a White House statement, although he is not showing symptoms and is feeling “very well”.

Biden, who tested positive for the disease nine days ago but tested negative twice earlier this week, will resume isolation procedures. His positive test is believed to be a “rebound” experienced by some patients with the disease, according to White House physician Kevin O’Connor.

Biden tweeted about the new test, saying it could happen to a “small minority of people”.

“I have no symptoms but I will isolate myself for the safety of everyone around me. I am still at work and will be back on the road soon,” he wrote on Twitter.

The White House said Biden had canceled trips to the US states of Delaware and Michigan next week and that he would be in isolation until he tested negative again.

O’Connor said Biden, who is 79, had tested negative in the past four days and there are no plans to restart treatment due to a lack of symptoms.

Biden previously described his experience with Covid as mild, saying he was able to continue working while in isolation and attributed his relative ease with the disease to vaccines and other treatments.

O’Connor had previously said Biden would be tested regularly to watch for a possible “rebound” case of Covid-19, which may be experienced by some patients who were treated with Paxlovid, the drug the president was given.