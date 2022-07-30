BrazilBrazil

Government signs early renewal of the Southeast Network

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

The National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), the Ministry of Infrastructure and the concessionaire MRS Logística SA signed, today (29), in Juiz de Fora (MG), the amendment for the early renewal of the Sudeste Network, granted in 1996 for 30 years old. The extension consists of a further 30 years, starting in 2026.

The operation of the network corresponds to the services that are performed on the main railway infrastructure in Southeast Brazil, the most populous region in the country and relevant to the national economy. It is 1,643 km long, spanning the states of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, with operations in the ports of Santos, Itaguaí, Sudeste, Guaíba and Rio de Janeiro.

“To carry out operations in the network, more than 800 locomotives and 18 thousand wagons are allocated, which corresponds to 16% of the national rail fleet. Approximately 30% of all Brazilian rail freight passes through the rails operated by MRS, which contributes to the relief of roads in the Southeast Region”, informed ANTT.

According to the agency, the early extension of the contract will bring new investments that will provide cargo diversification, greater safety and improvement in urban mobility, with R$ 11 billion in investments in training the railway network, in the acquisition of assets and in projects of interest. public.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Cannibals, comedy and a movie legend share the spotlight in Venice

5 hours ago

Advertisement to encourage women’s political participation ends today

5 hours ago

Instituto Êxito and UNESCO take entrepreneurship lessons to students

6 hours ago

Ukrainian military reports Russian deaths in combat in Kherson

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.