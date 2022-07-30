Litigation Trial Between Twitter And Elon Musk To Be On Oct 17

The dispute between Twitter and Elon Musk involving the withdrawal of a $ 44 billion deal will be heard from October 17 and Musk is expected to reveal this Friday (29) his legal claims against the company, the US court ruled. American.

Musk, chairman of Tesla, must present any arguments against Twitter today, according to the order signed by Judge Kathleen McCormick of Delaware.

The billionaire abandoned the proposed takeover on July 8, accusing the social media platform of violating the merger agreement by misrepresenting the number of fake accounts on its platform.

Twitter began a lawsuit against the billionaire days later, calling the fake accounts a “distraction” and saying that Musk is contractually obligated to close the deal, which provided for a payment of $54.20 per share on the social network.

The market value of Twitter’s stock was up at the time of the report, up 1.4% – quoted at $41.45.

The two sides agreed to a trial on October 17, but were at odds over access to internal documents and other evidence.

“This order does not resolve any specific discovery disputes, including ownership of any requests for large datasets,” McCormick said.

Musk will also face a trial starting October 24, where a Tesla shareholder sues him for corporate waste and unfair enrichment.

