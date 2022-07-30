BrazilBrazil

Cantareira’s volume is at 36.6%, informs Sabesp

The volume of water in the Cantareira, the main source of water supply in São Paulo, is at 36.6%, according to data released by the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp). The rate is the lowest for the month of July in the last 7 years.

According to the data, in 2015 the level of Cantareira reached 10.4%. In 2014, the system went to zero and it was necessary to pump water from the dead volume, which is a reserve below the floodgates of the Cantareira System dams.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

