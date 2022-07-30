BrazilBrazil

Laís Nunes qualifies for the final of a wrestling tournament in Romania

The Brazilian Laís Nunes qualified this Friday (29) to the final of the freestyle, category up to 62 kilos, of the International Tournament of Romania, in the capital Bucharest. The fight for the gold medal will be against the German Luisa Niemesch, this Saturday (30), between 1 pm and 2:30 pm (Brasília time). The competition serves as a preparatory stage for the World Cup in Belgrade (Serbia), starting on September 10.

Number three in the world rankings, Laís Nunes debuted in the quarterfinals with an overwhelming victory over Frenchwoman Iris Thiebaux, 10-0. Then, in the semifinals, the Brazilian defeated Bulgarian Bilyana Dudov 2-1.

Olympic athlete at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, Laís has been adding good results before the Worlds. In the last two weeks she won silver in the Tunisian Series Ranking and bronze in the Polish Open.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

