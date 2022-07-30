BrazilBrazil

Pope denounces historic oppression of indigenous Canadians

On his final day of visit to Canada, Pope Francis told indigenous leaders that he was sorry that Catholics had supported “oppressive and unjust policies” against the natives.

The 85-year-old pope met Friday with an indigenous delegation at the Quebec archbishop’s residence before departing for a brief stop in the arctic territory of Nunavut, which Canada created in 1999 for the Inuit people.

“I came as a brother to discover firsthand the good and bad fruits that members of the local Catholic family have borne over the years,” Francis said. “I have come in a spirit of penance, to express my deep sorrow for the harm inflicted on you by not a few Catholics who supported oppressive and unjust policies against you.”

The pontiff was referring to residential schools, where more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought in between 1870 and 1996. Religious groups, mostly Catholics, managed the schools so that the governments of the time implemented a policy of cultural assimilation.

Children were starved or beaten for speaking their native language, and many were sexually abused in a system that Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission called “cultural genocide.”

