Liverpool will play friendly one day after Premier League debut

Liverpool will play a friendly the day after their Premier League debut against Fulham on the first weekend of August, manager Jürgen Klopp said, adding that his players need more preparation to deal with a busy schedule in the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool, who faced Manchester United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig and Salzburg during the pre-season, will face Manchester City in the FA Super Cup at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Saturday (30).

The Premier League debut takes place on August 6 and the following day the team will host Strasbourg, from France, in a friendly at Anfield.

Klopp said Liverpool would play another friendly the next day against as-yet-unnamed opponents to get players ready for the new season, which starts earlier than usual because of the World Cup in Qatar in November and December.

“The situation is that [sábado] It’s a very important game, but we still have to prepare (for) a season, so we can’t ignore that,” Klopp told reporters on Thursday (28). “We played last night against Salzburg, we lost 1-1 0. We trained twice the day before, very intense… I can’t ignore the fact that after this important game [Supercopa da Inglaterra] there’s a season coming up”, “From mid-August I think we play every three days, there’s no more time to train. So we try to do the right things and the calendar is always a challenge, that’s the way it is.”

Goalkeeper Alisson and striker Diogo Jota will miss Liverpool in Saturday’s game (30) against City as they continue to recover from injuries.

