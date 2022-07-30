IBGE extends registration for census taker contest until August 3

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) has extended to August 3 the deadline for registration of the complementary selection process for census takers, whose public notice was released yesterday (28). There are 15,075 new vacancies to work in the 2022 Census.

According to the institute, it is a complementary process, which offers vacancies not yet filled in several municipalities in the country.

The expected duration of the contract is up to three months, with the possibility of extension, based on the needs to complete the activities of the 2022 Population Census and on the availability of budgetary resources. Registration for the contest is free.

The recommended working day for the role of census taker is at least 25 hours per week, in addition to full and mandatory participation in training.

Remuneration will be per production, calculated depending on the region of the census units (urban and/or rural households), the type of questionnaire (extended or simplified), the people censused and the record in the control of data collection

2022 census

On August 1st, the 2022 Census will begin. There will be more than 183,000 census takers visiting every household in the country, which the IBGE estimates are around 75 million. In addition to knowing exactly the size of the population – currently estimated at 215 million inhabitants, the Census will take a detailed picture of Brazilians, showing the main socioeconomic characteristics: age, sex, color or race, religion, education, income, existence of basic sanitation in households, among other data.

Scheduled to be done in 2020, the Census was postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic. The following year, it was postponed again, due to lack of budget. After a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the federal government released the R$ 2.3 billion needed to carry out the census operation.

Until the beginning of November, census takers will visit every household in the country, including indigenous villages. In addition, for the first time, residents of quilombola territories will be counted. Household collection in indigenous areas begins on August 10, and in quilombola territories, on August 17.

The first results of the 2022 Census are expected to be released later this year. Further analyzes and data cross-referencing will be released throughout 2023 and 2024.